COVID-19 claims 5 more patients, infects 247 others

Karachi, March 31, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 5 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,502 and 247 new cases emerged when 9,634 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,502 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr Shah said that 9,634 samples were tested which detected 247 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,298,265 tests have been conducted against which 265,679 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.5 percent or 256,276 patients have recovered, including 224 overnight. The CM said that currently 4,901 patients were under treatment, of them 4,600 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 291 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 267 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 247 new cases, 147 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from East, 37 South, 14 Central, 10 West, 9 Malir and 7 Korangi. Hyderabad has 18, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 9 each, Badin 8, Larkana and Thatta 7 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Sukkur 5, Jacobabad and Sujawal 4 each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Nausheroferoze, Tando Allahyar and Kamber 3 each, Umerkot 2 and Shikarpur 1. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

