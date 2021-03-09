COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 194 others

Karachi, March 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,442 and 194 new cases emerged when 7,499 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,442 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 7,499 samples were tested which detected 194 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,096,658 tests have been conducted against which 260,149 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 251,531 patients have recovered, including 137 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,176 patients were under treatment, of them 3,860 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 305 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 274 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 194 new cases, 114 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from East, 17 South, 10 Malir, 9 Central, 2 West and 1 Korangi. Hyderabad has 29, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jamshoro 7, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Ghotki and Larkana 4 each, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 2 each, Dadu and Sukkur 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

