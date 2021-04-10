Karachi, April 10, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,529 and 466 new cases emerged when 8,685 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,529 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr Shah said that 8,685 samples were tested which detected 466 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,387,386 tests have been conducted against which 268,749 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 257,650 patients have recovered, including 57 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,570 patients were under treatment, of them 6,222 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 336 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 269 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 466 new cases, 317 have been detected from Karachi, including 228 from East, 55 South, 20 Central, 8 Korangi, 4 Malir and 2 West. Hyderabad has 54, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 10 each, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana 8 each, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 6 each, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Matiari 5 each, Jacobabad and Kashmore 4 each, Badin and Tando Allahyar 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

The post COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 466 others appeared first on Official News Pakistan.