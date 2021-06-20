COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 542 others

Karachi, June 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,314 and 542 new cases emerged when 13,970 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,314 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 13,970 samples were tested which detected 542 cases that constituted 3.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,354,403 tests have been conducted against which 331,077 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 305,933 patients have recovered, including 514 overnight. The CM said that currently 19,830 patients were under treatment, of them 19,189 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 614 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 561 patients were stated to be critical, including 49 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 542 new cases, 279 have been detected from Karachi, including 74 from East, 66 Central, 52 South, 46 Korangi, 24 Malir and 17 West. Badin has 26, Hyderabad 25, Thatta 18, Mirpurkhas 15, NausherFeroze 13, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Tharparkr 11, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qamber ten each, Jacobabad nine, Tando Allahyar eight, Sujawal seven, Sukkur four, Kashmore three, Larkana, Shikarpur and Umerkot two each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

