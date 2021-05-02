COVID-19 claims nine more patients, infects 888 others

Karachi, May 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as nine more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,667 and 888 new cases emerged when 16,469 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,667 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 16,469 samples were tested which detected 888 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,667,984 tests have been conducted against which 285,625 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 265,276 patients have recovered, including 444 overnight. The CM said that currently 15,682 patients were under treatment, of them 15,052 were in home isolation, 6 at isolation centers and 624 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 586 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 888 new cases, 230 have been detected from Karachi, including 115 from East, 54 South, 39 Central, 11 West, seven Korangi and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 200, Qamber 61, Matiari 51, Umerkot 39, Sujawal 33, Ghotki and Shikarpur 31 each, Larkana 29, Jamshoro 25, Khairpur and NausheroFeroze 20 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur 19 each, Thatta 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Dadu 12, Tando Allahyar six, Mirpurkhas five, Sanghar two, Jacobabad one. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

