Karachi, April 08, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,521 and 358 new cases emerged when 9,392 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,521 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Mr Murad Ali Shah said that 9,392 samples were tested which detected 358 cases.

He added that so far 3,370,253 tests have been conducted against which 267,969 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 257,322 patients have recovered, including 146 overnight. The CM said that currently 6,126 patients were under treatment, of them 5,800 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 316 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 289 patients was stated to be critical, including 254 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 358 new cases, 208 have been detected from Karachi. East 121, South 43, Central 19, Malir 12, Korangi ten and West three. While other district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad has 32, Larkana 13, Jamshoro, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan eight each, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar seven each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas six each, Qamber, Matiari, Nausheroferoze, Sanghar, Sukkur and Umerkot five each, Khairpur and Sujawal four each, Benazirabad three and Shikarpur one. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

The post COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 358 others appeared first on Official News Pakistan.