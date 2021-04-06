COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 312 others

Karachi, April 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as six more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,516 and 312 new cases emerged when 6,778 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,516 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr Murad Ali Shah said that 6,778 samples were tested which detected 312 cases that constituted 4.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,351,450 tests have been conducted against which 267,237 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.1 percent or 257,013 patients have recovered, including 116 overnight. The CM said that currently 5,708 patients were under treatment, of them 5,385 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 313 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 286 patients was stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 312 new cases, 187 have been detected from Karachi. East 126, South 25, Central 18, Malir 10, West five and Korangi three. While other district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad has 44, Sujawal 13, Larkana 11, Tando Allahyar seven, Jacobabad and Kashmore six each, Nausheroforez, Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Ghotki and Umerkot four each, Mirpurkhas three, Sukkur and Thatta two each, Dadu, Jamshoro and Shikarpur one each. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

