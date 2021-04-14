COVID-19 claims three more patients, infects 470 others

Karachi, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as three more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,533 and 470 new cases emerged when 9,923 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,533 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Mr Murad Ali Shah said that 9,923 samples were tested which detected 470 cases that constituted 4.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,425,531 tests have been conducted against which 270,309 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 258,999 patients have recovered, including 466 overnight. The CM said that currently 6,777 patients were under treatment, of them 6,428 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 337 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 310 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 470 new cases, 262 have been detected from Karachi in which East 124, South 62, Central 53, Korangi ten, West eight and Malir five. While other district statistics are as follows, Hyderabad 73, Badin 16, Larkana 14, Sukkur 13, Matiari ten, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan nine each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar eight each, Sanghar seven, Dadu six, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur five each, Ghotki three, Kashmore and NausheroFeroze one each. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

