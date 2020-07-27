COVID-19 crisis: PRC disburses Rs3.15m among affected families

July 27, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Branch of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has launched an emergency cash grant of over Rs3.15 million to help people having lost their jobs and livelihood in lockdown or directly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued here on Sunday said that initially, Rs 15,750 was being given to each of the 200 most vulnerable families. For this, two areas of Karachi including Redhi Goth in Malir and Al Aqsa Colony in Orangi Town have been selected, where the daily wagers, persons with disabilities, families infected by coronavirus, and transgender individuals, are being provided economic assistance as a one-time grant under the PRCS’s emergency cash program. The designated staff of Sindh Branch visited the cash distribution sites and supervised the process at the retailer shop and resolved the issues faced by the beneficiaries while receiving cash grants.

Mrs. Shahnaz S. Hamid, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh, said that Pakistan is passing through critical times of its history due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected almost all the population of Pakistan in terms of livelihoods. The people living in rural and semi-urban parts of the country with low income have been severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. “The program aimed to assist the affected people amid the lockdown situation,” said the Chairman.

Further, the statement said the PRCS was providing financial assistance to the affected families across the country, adding most of the beneficiaries were daily wagers who have been badly hit by the lockdown.

Related Posts