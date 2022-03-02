COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline across country 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, March 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country as positivity ratio has fallen to two-point two three percent. According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 22 more deaths and 765 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

