COVID-19 not disastrous in Pakistan due to Govt’s effective measures: Dr. Zafar Mirza

May 29, 2020

Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that the prevailing situation of the coronavirus in the country is not disastrous due to the government’s effective measures. In an interview with PTV, he said the testing capacity of coronavirus patients has been increased and that is why more patients are being reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the government is taking on broad the provincial governments regarding all the decisions to contain COVID-19. He said the opposition parties instead of doing politics on the deadly virus should suggest measures to prevent its spreading. The Special Assistant urged people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures, maintain social distancing, avoid hand shake, wear masks and gloves to keep themselves save from the virus.

