Covid-19 situation improved, number of deaths have become lowest: Chairman NDMA

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal says due to prudent measures taken by the government the situation of Covid-19 improved and the number of deaths have become lowest. Talking to Media in Islamabad, he urged adherence to standard operating procedure for containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the government has added 3,000 oxygenated beds and sufficient quantity of ventilators were also in godown. NDMA has over 700,000 Personal Protective Equipment in stock. Some 141 laboratories have the facility of Covid testing.

