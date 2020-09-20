COVID-19 situation in Sindh: one died, 321 infected: Sindh Chief Minister

Karachi, September 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sunday that one more coronavirus patient died in Sindh, lifting the province-wide death toll from the decrease to 2,460 since the outbreak of the disease. The CM said in a statement that 321 new cases had emerged when 13,198 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 133,947. Shah said that one more patient died overnight, lifting the death toll to 2,460 that constituted 1.8 percent. He added that 168 more patients recovered and the number of patients recovered so far had reached 128,407 that came to 96 percent.

The CM said that 13,198 tests were conducted against which 321 new cases emerged that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1228,057 samples had been tested which detected 133,947 cases all over Sindh that constituted 11 percent overall detection rate. According to Shah, currently 3,080 patients are under treatment, of them 2,793 are in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 282 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 179 patients was stated to be critical, including 24 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 321 new cases, 255 had been detected from Karachi, including 86 from East, 67 South, 37 Malir, 34 Central, 16 Korangi and 15 West. He added that Dadu and Tando Allahyar had seven cases each, Hyderabad six, Thatta five, Jamshoro five, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad khan and Matiari three each, Larkana two, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad one. The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPs.

