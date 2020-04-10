COVID-19 web portal important milestone to fight pandemic: Sardar Masood Khan

April 10, 2020

control this infectious disease.

He lauded joint efforts of the health department, the World Health Organization, and the administration to contain the spread of pandemic through a web portal. The AJK president directed the officials of the health department to identify some proper place for the screening and treatment of corona-virus patients by various hospitals of Pakistan and Punjab with the help of tele-health and tele-medicine technology. The technology board should ensure the provision of necessary technology in this regard, he added.

The state president hailed the spirit of information technology students of different public sector universities, for extending voluntary services to the IT department. Earlier in the briefing, Sardar Masood Khan was told that a total number of 34 patients, one in Muzaffarabad, three in Poonch, seven in Sadhnoti, two in Kotli, nine in Mirpur, and 12 in Bhimber have been reported in Azad Kashmir. Besides, a total of 642 suspected cases have been tested, and at present 159 people had been quarantined. One of the patients has recovered.

The state minister Dr. Mustafa basher said that our physicians, nurses and paramedical staff were fighting on the frontline against the coronavirus, and they needed encouragement from the government, and appreciation from the people. Various teams of lady health workers, with the cooperation of police, revenue department and information technology board, were visiting door to door in all the ten districts of the territory to collect the data regarding coronavirus. We are trying to link Leepa valley and Neelum valley with the hospitals of Muzaffarabad through the tele-health system on an experimental basis shortly, he said.

