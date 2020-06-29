Covid case decreasing in Balochistan: Spokesman

June 29, 2020

Quetta:Spokesperson of Provincial Government Liaquat Shahwani said the cases of novel corona virus are rapidly decreasing in Balochistan.

Federal Government has implemented six percent quota of the province reserved for appointment in federal departments, said Liaquat Shahwani. Addressing a press conference outside Balochistan Civil Secretariat here on Monday, Liaquat Shahwani said, “Six new centres for testing novel corona virus have already been established in Quetta”.

He urged people to get themselves tested so that novel corona virus affected people could be identified, providing them thereby timely treatment. He said Standard Operating Procedures (SPs) were being followed in urban areas, adding that if preventive and precautionary measures were kept adopting in the same manner, very few cases of novel corona virus would be reported during the month of July.

He said the facilities of providing tele-medicines were being commenced in far flung areas of the province, adding that doctors would treat patients via video links. “Tele-medicine facilities have so far been provided to six Basic Health Units” said Provincial Spokesperson.

He said that more than six hundred Basic Health Units (BHUs) were being functionalized in Balochistan so that people might not go from one place to another for treatment. He said six thousand vacancies have been reflected in the budget”.

Liaquat Shahwani said, “Government of Balochistan strongly condemns attack on Stock Exchange by the terrorists”. He said anti-state elements were bent upon destroying our economy, but the timely action of security forces foiled the bid of terrorists.

Related Posts