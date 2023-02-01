Covid cases steady despite detection of Omicron

KARACHI: The everyday number of Covid-19 infections were steady despite detection of an Omicron variant as Pakistan diagnosed 19 more coronavirus cases with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday morning.

According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,640 whereas the number of total infections now rose to 1,576,312 after adding the fresh 19 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 3,797 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.50 percent. The number of patients in critical care stood at 11.