COVID claims 19 more lives in Sindh

This he stated, he added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,833 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 18,122 samples were tested which detected 2,343 cases that constituted 12.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,891,722 tests have been conducted against which 367,075 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.2 percent or 323,585 patients have recovered, including 799 overnight.

The CM said that currently 37,657 patients were under treatment; of them 36,446 were in home isolation, 67 at isolation centers and 1,144 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,024 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,343 new cases, 1,932 have been detected from Karachi. According to the report Karachi East 698, Karachi South 386, Karachi Central 334, Korangi 255, Malir 148, Karachi West 111, Hyderabad 58, Matiari 55, Thatto 47, Sanghar 43, Badin 37, Nawabshah 24, Jamshoro 23, Tharparkar 18, Dadu 14, Sujawal and Umarkot 12 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 9, Larkano and Kashmore 6 each Noushehro Feroz 3, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allhayar, Ghotki and Jacobabad 2 each and Khairpur one new covid19 cases reported.

Shah said that 7783 tests were conducted in the city on Sunday against which 24.82 percent or 1932 cases were detected. He termed it a very serious situation and urged people of the province to adopt precautionary measure to stay safe.