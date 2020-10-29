Covid hits a new high as nine more patients died in Sindh

Karachi, October 29, 2020 (PPI-OT):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the COVOD-19 has started hitting new highs again by claiming nine more lives overnight across Sindh. In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that on April 9, 2020 they had nine deaths stemming from coronavirus and today after over five months, again they had nine deaths, lifting the death toll to 2,620 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,504 samples were tested against which 473 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 4.1 percent current detection rate. “Our detection rate has started increasing from 2 percent which needed to be contained,” he said and added that so far, 1,628,450 tests have been conducted which detected 145,238 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,346 patients had recovered.

The CM said that currently, 4,272 patients were under treatment, of them 4,044 were in home isolation, one at isolation centers and 227 in different hospitals. He stated that the condition of 165 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 473 new, 293 have been detected from Karachi, including 109 from East, 99 South, 32 Central, 21 Malir, 17 Korangi, and 15 West. He said that Hyderabad had 35 cases, Dadu nine, Sukkur seven, Badin and Mirpurkhas six each, Ghotki five, Matiari four, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan, and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar two each. The chief minister warned the people of Sindh that COVID-19 was again increasing because the people were not following the SOPs. “For God sake be careful, protect yourself and your families,” he urged.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk