CPEC Authority organized a meeting with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles and leading Chinese textile companies and investors 

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):CPEC Authority today organized a meeting with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles and leading Chinese textile companies and investors. Mr. Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Khalid Mansoor Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, and some textile investors in Pakistan participated in the event. Embassy of China in Islamabad and Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing also joined the session.

Mr Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives stated that the event had been organised to highlight to the Chinese investors, the comparative advantage of Pakistan in the textile sector. He said that Pakistan wishes to have win cooperation with the Chinese investors and such meetings are aimed at giving the investors an opportunity to develop deeper understanding of the investment opportunities in the textile sector.

Mr. Khalid Mansoor, SAPM on CPEC briefed the participants on the measures being taken by the government to facilitate the investors. He said that the legal framework was being further improved to make it easier for investors to start and run their operations. He said that the industrial cooperation segment of CPEC holds great potential and significant work was underway to make full use of it.

A detailed presentation on textile sector of Pakistan was given to Chinese entrepreneurs and investors wherein various aspects of comparative advantages of Pakistan were explained in detail. The Presentation included comparative data of the region for transportation, labour, utilities and other costs for the investors. It also highlighted the favourable market access situation for the country’s products in foreign markets.

The facilities and incentives available to investors in CPEC SEZs were also discussed in detail. Chairman of the Chinese Chamber, greatly appreciated the online exchange and said that it was very informative for the participants. He said that investor’s visits would be arranged as soon as the travel restrictions are phased out. Representatives of a number of large Chinese textile companies participated in the session. Other participants also spoke during the event and highlighted various aspects of textile sector of Pakistan.

