CPEC- Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan inaugurates Mansehra-Thakot section

July 28, 2020

Islamabad, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Mahmood Khan inaugurated 78km Mansehra-Thakot section of Havelian-Thakot Project at Mansehra Interchange today. 27km long Havelian-Abbottabad Section and 11 km Abbottabad-Mansehra Section are already operational of this project. Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum, Senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority and Provincial Government were also present. In his address Mr. Mahmood Khan said, inauguration of Mansehra-Thakot Section of Havelian-Thakot project is a gift from government to the people on Eid-ul-Azha.

The project he said will bring about economic prosperity and will promote tourism in the region. This will ultimately generate new opportunities of employment for the youth. He said, undertaking of public development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be continued in the future. Giving briefing Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum said, speed limit on Mansehra-Thakot section is kept under 60 Km/Hour.

He said, Havelian-Abbottabad-Mansehra Sections are already operational and traffic is plying on these sections. He further said, completion of Highway from Havelian to Thakot has linked up this whole region with Motorways and National Highways network of the country. He said, 118 Km long this project from Havelian to Thakot is completed at cost Rs. 133.980 Billion. He said, total length of motorways in the country is 2,055 km while total length of National Highways in the country is 11,255 Km. He said, process of Construction, Extension and Maintenance of Motorways and National Highways will continue.

