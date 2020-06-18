CPEC Phase-II to help revamp basic infrastructure: Asim Bajwa

June 18, 2020

Islamabad, June 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says the second phase of CPEC will help revamp the basic infrastructure of the country. Addressing an agreement signing ceremony between CPEC Authority and Chines companies in Taxila on Thursday, he said the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said the agreement will boost foreign investment in the mega project leading to prosperity in the region. He said under phase-II, new Railway tracks will be constructed and existing tracks will be extended, which will further improve performance of Pakistan Railways.

He said all projects under phase-I, are being completed on fast track basis. He said eight energy projects have been completed while 9 projects are under completion. He said two energy projects will also be the part of phase-II. Asim Saleem Bajwa invited foreign entrepreneurs to invest in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan. He said foreign investment in Special Economic Zones will enhance job opportunities in the country and help increase exports and decrease imports.

