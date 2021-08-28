CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in country: Khalid Mansoor

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Affairs Khalid Mansoor chairing a meeting reviewed the progress of Gwadar Port and CPEC projects. On the occasion, Chief Engineer Nadar Baloch briefed the SAPM about development process under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Gwadar Master Plan, clean drinking water issues in Gwadar, mega projects like Gwadar Smart Port City. He said the completion of CPEC projects would lead to economic revolution in Pakistan and the entire region in the future.

