CPJ lauds Pakistan’s role in safe evacuation of foreign media correspondents from Afghanistan

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has appreciated Pakistan’s role in safe evacuation of foreign media correspondents from Afghanistan. The Committee’s Asia Programme Coordinator, Steven Butler telephoned Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday, to thank Pakistan for its cooperation in safe evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan.

Talking to Steven Butler, the Information Minister said Pakistan supports freedom of expression all over the world and protection of all people affiliated with media. He said Pakistan has set up a special cell for facilitation in evacuation of media persons from Afghanistan.

