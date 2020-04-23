CPJ urges India to stop probing journalists in IOK

April 23, 2020

New York, April 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged the Indian authorities to drop police investigation against Kashmiri journalists including, Gowhar Geelani. The CPJ, a New York-based watchdog body, in a statement reiterated its call to stop harassment of Kashmiri journalists and allow them to perform their duties freely.

Since April 19, 2020, police have also started investigations into the work of freelance photojournalist, Masarrat Zahra and ‘The Hindu’ reporter, Peerzada Ashiq. “Journalists are not terrorists and police in Kashmir must stop treating them like terrorists,” Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ’s senior Asia correspondent, in New York, said in a statement.

“Authorities should immediately drop investigations into Gowhar Geelani, Masarrat Zuhra and Peerzada Ashiq,” she said. The CPJ said it sent a text message to Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar, seeking his comments, but he did not respond.

