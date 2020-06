Crack down on encroachments

June 28, 2020

QUETTA: District Administration Ziarat launched a cracked down on encroachments, here on Sunday.

Following the directions of Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, Muhammad Ahsan Anwar, Assistant Commissioner Ziarat launched anti-encroachment campaign and got several illegal structures demolished near Assistant Commissioner’s House.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sanjawi Hayatullah Musakhail, Tehsildar Sanjawi, Muhammad Hassan, Levies Dafadar Noor-Ullah-Haq also took part in the anti-encroachment campaign.

