A campaign against professional beggars is underway in Karachi. East Deputy Commissioner Abrar Jaffer informed Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi that 26 beggars were arrested from intersections and commercial areas across the district during a two-day operation. These individuals were later shifted to Edhi Home. Eight other beggars were handed over to the police.
Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed all Deputy Commissioners to intensify and expand the anti-begging drive. He instructed them to devise a strategy to curb begging at important public places like intersections, shopping centers and markets in their respective jurisdictions.