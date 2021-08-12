Crackdown against COVID SOPs continue

PESHAWAR: The district administration has accelerated crackdown against the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed more business centers and arrested shopkeepers and managers on Thursday.

The officers of district administration visited various bazaars, inspected various business centers and sealed Seven Star Mega Mall (Warsak Road) and Toray Kabab House on violation of Covid related SOPs. Similarly, the officers also sealed 21 shops and arrested their owners. The officers of district administration also inspected the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs in bus stations within their jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, the crackdown was in progress in the district and urged upon the people to show adherence to the SOPs and mandatory use of safety masks. He has also urged upon the drivers to implement official Corona SOPs while boarding commuters and extend cooperation to administration to control the spreading of the virus.