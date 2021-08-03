Crackdown against criminals on full swing

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad police have arrested five outlaws and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, crackdown against criminals is in full swing. Following these directions, Secretariat police arrested accused Murad Ali involved in theft case. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Ayyan Basheer and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Riaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Musa involved in careless driving. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) and Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.

