Crackdown against drug smugglers continues across country

ISLAMABAD: A large-scale crackdown against the drug smugglers continues across the country.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, from January 21 to 28, fifty people were arrested and 1760.18 kilogram of drugs was seized from across the country.

During the operations, 165 kg of drugs were seized from Balochistan, 1331.229 kg from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 125.79 kg from Gilgit, 115.67 kg from Punjab and 22.498 kg from Sindh.

According to the report, the law enforcement agencies are committed to continue successful anti-narcotics operations across the country.