Crackdown against the use and sale of drugs, crystal meth (ice), sheesha and alcohol intensified

Lahore, December 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Police is taking all necessary measures to maintain law and order in the province on New Year’s Eve. A special operation is being carried out against the use and sale of crystal meth, sheesha and alcohol. In addition to it, accused working against the law are being brought to book.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that action has been intensified against those involved in the manufacture, sale and use of alcohol, especially poisonous liquor, in order to prevent deaths due to consumption of chemically contaminated liquor.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 47849 cases were registered against drug dealers in all the districts of the province this year while 48747 drug dealers, smugglers and criminals involved in this nefarious smuggling were arrested.

23174 kg of hashish, 751 kg of heroin, 48672 g of ice and 831297 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused. Giving details of each region, the Punjab Police spokesperson further said that 8909 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore and 9054 persons were arrested.

3196 cases were registered against drug dealers in Sheikhupura and 3292 persons were arrested. Likewise, In Gujranwala region, 7425 cases were registered against drug dealers and 7568 accused were arrested.

In Rawalpindi region 4114 cases were registered against drug dealers and 4171 people were arrested. In Sargodha region 2504 cases were registered against drug dealers and 2436 persons were arrested. In Faisalabad region 5065 cases were registered against drug dealers and 5086 persons were arrested.

In Multan region 5506 cases were registered against drug dealers and 5564 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region 3764 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3877 persons were arrested. In DG Khan Region 3237 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3321 persons were arrested.

In Bahawalpur region, 4129 cases were registered against drug dealers and 4378 people were arrested. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the use of meth is a legal offense. Citizens are requested to refrain from any activities which may cause any inconvenience to them. He further added that special campaign of Punjab Police is underway for citizens to refrain them form any breach of law.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk