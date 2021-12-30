Crackdown of Punjab Police intensified against manufacturer and seller of fireworks 

Lahore, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Crackdown has been intensified across the province against manufacturer and seller of fireworks. IG Punjab has directed that strict action be taken against those who manufacture and sell fireworks in the province and raids of police teams in wholesale markets of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad are also underway. In this regard, actions are being taken against law breachers.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that besides cracking down on those involved in breaking the law, a special campaign should also be intensified for awareness of citizens. He said that citizens should make aware of punishments upon one wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism, fireworks and violation of loudspeaker act so that they themselves and their children can refrain from such violations.

IG Punjab said that awareness banners were also being hung on the main highways of all the cities so that the citizens could celebrate the New Year celebrations in peaceful manner as responsible citizens.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that totally 1555 cases were registered against the sellers of incendiary substances and 1690 persons were arrested during the current year. He further said that 2630324 crackers, 8439 firecrackers, 17950 shoreless and 26698 Anar (an incendiary substance) were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

Giving details of each region, Punjab Police Spokesperson said that 158 cases were registered in Lahore and 184 accused were arrested while 23 cases were registered and 37 accused were arrested in Sheikhupura region. In Gujranwala region 63 cases were registered and 76 accused were arrested while in Rawalpindi region 257 cases were registered and 330 accused were arrested.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that 54 cases were registered in Sargodha region and 87 accused were arrested. Similarly, 297 cases were registered in Faisalabad region and 425 accused were arrested. In DG Khan Region 337 cases were registered and 55 accused were arrested while in Bahawalpur region 67 cases were registered and 92 accused were arrested. Spokesperson of Punjab Police requested the citizens to report the manufacture and sale of fireworks on 15 so that no one could escape strict action of the Police.

