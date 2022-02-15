Crescent’s Sky Art Int’l Show begins from Feb 18

KARACHI: The preparations of three-day Sky Art Int’l Show continue at Frere Hall under the Crescent Art Gallery (CAG). This unique event will start from 18th of February for three days.

Pakistani culture including all provincial customs and traditions, art competitions for students, group discussions and lectures are scheduled, over 2500 students and competitors have been registered themselves for different events.

Handicraft, traditional Ajrak, Kashida-kari and many other hand-made belongings would be presented at different stalls while the participants will also proof their live artistic and cultural skills during the entire event. Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive of CAG, R Sameer Nasir said that the basic theme of this entire 3-day Sky Art International Show is just to present the real face of Pakistani customs, national and local culture, tradition on global level.

The soft image of this country and the skills, abilities, contribution and extraordinary unique work of senior and junior Pakistani artists would also present for entire world, on the other hand, this three-day show will provide all participants to share their artistic work and interacting each other and CAG will provide its platform in this connection along with all sources and the services, complete energy and efforts of my father Nasir Javed are in full swing in this connection. An impartial and highly experienced jury has reserved the rights to award 13 cash prizes to the best artists and competitors, he added.