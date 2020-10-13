(Cricket) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Karachi
(Cricket) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fined for maintaining slow over-rate

KARACHI:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined PKR25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Tuesday’s National T20 Cup fixture against Sindh.

In the stipulated time, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Imran Jawed and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

