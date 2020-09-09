(Cricket): Pakistan CC, Bilal Friends cruise into cricket tourney climax

KARACHI:Pakistan Cricket Club and Bilal Friends have moved into All-Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament final, which will be played today (Thursday) at TMC Ground.

In the first semifinal, Pakistan Cricket Club overpowered Alamgir Gymkhana by 60 runs at KCCA Stadium.

Pakistan CC batted first in the game and scored 202 runs before being bundled out in 42.2 overs. Usman Khan batted well for the side scoring 53 off 41 balls. Alyan Mehmood grabbed four wickets for 39 runs.

In reply, Alamgir Gymkhana scored only 142 runs before it bundled out in 34.2 overs. Mir Hamza captured three wickets for 29 runs.

In the second semifinal, Bilal Friends overcame Dawood Sports by two wickets at TMC Ground.

Dawood Sports batted first in the game and posted 237-6 in 45 overs – thanks to Noor Wali for his 87-ball ton. Shiraz Ali contributed 57 runs.

But a team effort from Bilal Friends players helped the side reach victory total in 44.4 overs with two wickets remaining. Osama Butt (48 runs), Rizwan Mehmood (45 runs), Afroz Khan (45 runs) batted well for the side.