(Crime): Meeting discusses rise in sexual violence

Karachi:Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh, Dr. Usman Chachar visited the various sections of Special Security Unit (SSU), Sindh Police Headquarters and lauded the efforts for establishing a world class law enforcement outfit in Sindh Police and endeavor to further enhance the professional capabilities of Police Commandos.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh also presided over a meeting at SSU Headquarters attended by Additional IG Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed along with women police officers from across the province.

The meeting pondered over the measures to curb the rising incidents of sexual abuse and violence against children and women and to provide easy legal access to the victims. On the recommendation of human rights representative Mrs. Fauzia Tariq, it was decided to launch a social media campaign ‘Law is my Protector’ to curb incidents of violence and abuse against women and children.

The campaign aims to bring together police, legal experts and human rights organizations on a platform where women and children victims of violence and abuse have easy legal access so that perpetrators can be brought to justice. On the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh appreciated the efforts of Mrs. Fauzia Tariq and assured the cooperation of the Sindh Government in approving other recommendations related to the campaign.

Furthermore, Additional IG Hyderabad Region, Dr. Jamil Ahmed expressing his views, said that the social media campaign would promote mutual cooperation and harmony between the police and the people and prevent incidents of violence and sexual abuse against women and children.

Meanwhile, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed announced to set up an Anti-Harassment Unit at the Police Facilitation Center at SSU Headquarters and assured the cooperation of SSU and 15 for the success of the social media campaign.