(Crime): Rs38.3m corruption: PHE staff flees as anti-corruption team raids

Karachi:An anti-corruption team Ghotki claimed on Friday that as it raided the office of Public Health Department (PHE) Mirpur Mathelo in district Ghotki, the staff of the office fled seeing it.

The anti-corruption team, led by Circle Officer Ayaz Memon under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Mirpur Mathelo Hameedullah sealed off six office rooms. The team said that that the raid was carried out after finding evidence of Rs 38.380 million corruption in the drainage projects.

According to the Circle Officer, the purchase of electric motors and engines for the drainage project had been misappropriated. Wells were supposed to be constructed for drainage which could not be done and rain water remained standing throughout the district. Memon further said that six offices, including Engineer’s Office, had been sealed off and no record could be found.

Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said in a statement issued here on Friday that operations against corruption would be continued, and officers should take action against corrupt elements without fear or favor. He said that they would not let the corrupt go free, no matter how influential they might be.