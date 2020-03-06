Criminal Legislation Pertains to Ministry of Interior: Law Ministry

March 6, 2020

Islamabad, March 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The spokesperson of Ministry of Law and Justice has clarified a news item published by a section of press, alluding that the Law Ministry is delaying legislation on corporal punishment. The spokesperson clarified that the issues related to criminal laws pertain to the Ministry of Interior. The Law Ministry works under the guidance of Rules of Business and cannot take up the matters which do not come under its purview.

