Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has died following a cardiac arrest in the Srinagar district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, local officials reported that the officer, an Assistant Sub Inspector from the 82BN, experienced a severe heart attack. He was immediately transported to Khyber Hospital in Srinagar, where he was pronounced dead by the attending physicians.
The incident has underscored the stressful conditions under which security personnel operate in the region, although specific details about the circumstances leading up to the officer’s medical emergency were not disclosed.
The post CRPF Officer Succumbs to Cardiac Arrest in Srinagar appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.