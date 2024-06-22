The Chief Secretary Sindh’s office announced on Friday that its Complaint Cell had received a total of 21,457 complaints since 2019. Out of these, immediate action was taken on 9,788 complaints, providing relief to the complainants.
According to a Sindh Information Department report, out of the received complaints, 10406 are currently under verification, and 1,263 have been forwarded to various departments for necessary action. The majority of the complaints pertained to land disputes, inheritance records, water drainage and supply, agricultural water supply, and school rehabilitation issues.
Specifically, the Home Department (including Police) received 3,486 complaints, the Local Government Department received 3,161 complaints, the Finance Department (including district account offices) received 1,618 complaints, the Education Department received 1,677 complaints, and the Works and Services Department received 423 complaints.
Many of these complaints have been resolved, while others are in the verification stages. Citizens can submit complaints to the Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell online or by mail. According to the spokesperson of the Chief Secretary of Sindh, the Complaint Cell has also received 330,000 complaints from the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell, out of which 295,387 have been resolved.