KARACHI:The visiting and indoor patients are facing grave hardships at Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad as its CT scan machine is lying out of order since several months, sources at the hospital told PPI on Wednesday.

The CT scan machine has developed a technical fault several months ago, but it could still not be fixed. Dozens of patients are brought to the hospital every day from different areas of Karachi, and some of them need diagnostic services such as CT scan which is faulty.

The poor OPD and indoor patients are being referred to private hospitals and labs for CT scan. The private labs charge heavy fees for conducting diagnostics tests which are out of reach of poor patients. The hospital administration said that they were unable to get faulty equipment repaired due to lack of funds.

A hospital official said that the Sindh government had allocated less than a million for maintenance and repairing of faulty equipment’s each year but repairing charges of diagnostics machines have been increased with passage of time after increase in dollar value.

Medical Superintendent, Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Dr Muhammad Ayub Babar, while talking to PPI, said hospital administration was unable to repair the CT scan machine due to lack of funds. He however said formal request had been sent to Secretary Health Sindh for release of funds for maintenance of the faulty diagnostic equipment.