CTD arrests four alleged terrorists

Peshawar: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in a joint intelligence-based operation with police arrested four alleged terrorists in Peshawar’s Manchi Gate Abshar Colony on Wednesday. A spokesperson of the CTD said that the law-enforcement agency conducted the joint operation in Peshawar and apprehended four alleged terrorists during the operation.

Besides that, one of the CTD officials was also injured due to firing of the terrorists. The spokesperson added that weapons were also recovered from the arrested terrorists.