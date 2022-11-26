CTD arrests nine alleged terrorists in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists in multiple intelligence based operations (IBO) across the province.

The CTD also recovered two IEDs, a large quantity of explosives, 13 detonators, protective fuse, weapons, bullets and cash from the detainees during seven-week long IBOs. The arrested suspects have been identified as Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Pervez, Muhammad Siddique, Abul Manan, Ismail, Abdur Razzaque from Lahore, and Muhammad Bilal. According to a CTD spokesman, the arrested suspects wanted to target important personalities, government buildings and sensitive installations.