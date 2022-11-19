CTD arrests seven terrorists in operations across Punjab

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven terrorists in different areas of Punjab.

According to CTD spokesman, seven terrorists Zahid Khan, Abdullah, Nauman, Akram, Siddique, Ahsan and Shoaib were captured during operations in different areas of Punjab.

He said a total of 29 suspects were interrogated while five cases were lodged against the accused. Explosive material, weapons and banned literature were also seized from the arrested terrorists, the CTD spokesman said. The spokesman informed that during the last seven days 461 combing operations were carried out in different areas of Punjab during 55 suspected were arrested.