CTD captures four terror suspects in different raids

LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended four suspects from Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab and Dunyapur, according to a report on Tuesday.

The CTD arrested a suspect from Lahore’s Yakki Gate area while three other suspected terrorists were nabbed from Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab and Dunyapur.

In the wake of fears of a possible terror attack, the Punjab CTD has intensified its combing operations in different districts of Punjab. Officials said 49 combing operations were carried out in different districts of the province. During these operations, 517 people were scanned through biometric verification.