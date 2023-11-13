CTD claims arresting five terrorists including key TTP commander

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various cities of Punjab, claiming the arrest of five terrorists, including a prominent Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Nadeem.

According to the CTD officials, the operation was carried out in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. The CTD officials reported to have recovered significant items from the suspects, including explosive materials, detonators, IED bombs, hand grenades, weapons, and cash. According to the authorities, the arrested individuals were allegedly planning to target important installations in the Punjab province.

The statistics provided indicate the extensive nature of the operations, with a total of 179 IBOs conducted across the province. Additionally, 769 combing operations were carried out during the week, leading to the arrest of 82 suspects. The law enforcement agency interrogated 31,250 individuals as part of these operations.

The spokesperson emphasized the CTD's commitment to eradicating terrorism from Punjab, underscoring the importance of ensuring the security of the citizens.