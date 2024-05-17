﻿CTD claims arresting wanted TTP terrorist in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh and intelligence agencies on Friday claimed to have arrested a wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist in Karachi.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the terrorist, identified as Yousaf Khan, also known as Gul Yousaf, was apprehended during a raid on Manghopir Road in the city.

Khan has confessed to his involvement in multiple terrorist activities in South Waziristan, including a 2009 attack on the Frontier Corps (FC). He joined the TTP in 2006 and participated in a remote-control bomb blast targeting an FC vehicle in Sarokai, South Waziristan, the spokesperson said.

He was also involved in an attack on Sela Sui Kala in 2009, led by TTP commander Nur Wali. A case has been registered against Khan at the CTD police station in Karachi, and further investigations was ongoing.