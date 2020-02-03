CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation in Faisalabad

February 3, 2020

Lahore, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): CTD Team Faisalabad arrested 3 terrorists belonging to Proscribed Organization in an operation near Gat Wala Bridge, Faisalabad City, along with explosive material and arms. Arrested terrorists are Abdul Salam, Maodood Chishti and Ali Muhammad khan. According to spokesperson CTD based on credible intelligence, CTD conducted this operation and recovered 3 detonators, safety fuse, and pistols from terrorists. They had planned to attack personnel of LEAs (Law Enforcement Agencies) which was thwarted by the timely action of CTD. The investigation has been launched after lodging a case in PS CTD FAISALABAD.

