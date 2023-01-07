CTD Punjab claims arresting five TTP terrorists

Gujranwala: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested five TTP terrorists in intelligence-based operations.

The CTD Punjab revealed the arrest of five terrorists identified as Inamul Haq, Maskeenullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqeeb and Shah Wali. They all belonged to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The CTD officials said they have also recovered explosive material, weapons and suicide vests from terrorists’ possession. Four cases have been registered against the terror suspects and they were shifted to an unknown place for interrogation, the officials added.

On the direction of the Punjab IGP, 526 combing operations have been conducted during a week in which 130 suspects have been arrested and 21,227 people were quizzed. Gujranwala and Sahiwal have been saved from major attacks, said the CTD.