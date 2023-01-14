CTD Punjab claims to have arrested five militants

Lahore: Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested five militants from three cities and recovered explosive material, weapons and hand-grenades from their possession.

According to CTD officials, five terrorists belonging to a banned organization were arrested from Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala in different operations. Four of the arrested militants were identified as Abdul Samad, Sohail, Ali Rahman and Noor Abbas.

The CTD officials further said that they had also seized explosive material, weapons and hand-grenades from terrorists’ possession. The CTD officials lodged four cases against the detained terrorists, who were shifted to an unknown place for further interrogation.