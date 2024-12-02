Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar today emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening Pakistan’s relations with other countries.
Speaking at the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association’s (PFOWA) Annual Charity Bazaar in Islamabad, Dar expressed that the event aimed to support the welfare of underprivileged segments of society.
He also noted that the PFOWA Charity Bazaar would foster a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s social, cultural, and economic aspects. Reflecting on the event’s theme, ‘Joining Hands, Joining Hearts,’ Dar highlighted the significance of such gatherings in bringing diverse cultures closer and promoting mutual respect and understanding.